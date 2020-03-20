Comparing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Western Financial alerts:

This table compares First Western Financial and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 9.38% 7.42% 0.76% CNB Financial 22.06% 13.78% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and CNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $77.63 million 1.42 $5.65 million N/A N/A CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.70 $40.08 million $2.63 7.65

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Western Financial and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Western Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.19%. CNB Financial has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.15%. Given CNB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNB Financial beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.