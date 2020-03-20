Comparing Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) & Deep Well Oil & Gas (NYSE:DWOG)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.74 $14.35 million N/A N/A Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 21.18% 11.90% 11.90% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.80% -0.78%

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Deep Well Oil & Gas Company Profile

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

