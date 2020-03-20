Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

