Concho Resources Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CXO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

NYSE CXO opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $997,106,000 after buying an additional 236,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,147,000 after buying an additional 124,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

