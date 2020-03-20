Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Shares of CXO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 98,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,249. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

