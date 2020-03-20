ConocoPhillips to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 473,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35,671 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.