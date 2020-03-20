Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,379 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Consolidated Edison worth $470,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

