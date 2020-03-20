Contentos (COS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.35 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market cap of $6.35 million and $5.95 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00071115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.71 or 0.04123065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,168,059 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.