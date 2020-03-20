Contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Oncologix Tech (NASDAQ:OCLG)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Oncologix Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 9 0 2.69 Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $84.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.01%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Risk & Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Oncologix Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 8.46 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -233.23 Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncologix Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Oncologix Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -6.83% -8.99% -5.19% Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncologix Tech beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

