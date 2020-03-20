Contrasting TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Jumia Technologies (NASDAQ:JMIA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -141.32% -115.38% -73.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $199.01 million 1.36 $6.12 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $179.66 million 1.10 -$253.89 million ($4.02) -0.64

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 1 4 3 0 2.25

Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 625.32%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Jumia Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

