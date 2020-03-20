ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.88 ($2.64).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73). Also, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 164.55 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 329.10. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Analysts expect that ConvaTec Group will post 16.2227273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

