CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/13/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/10/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/9/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/6/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/2/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

2/25/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

2/24/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

2/19/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

2/18/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

2/11/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

1/23/2020 – CooTek (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

CTK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,267. The company has a market cap of $330.75 million, a PE ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 0.62. CooTek has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CooTek will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) accounts for 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned about 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

