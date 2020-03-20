Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.45 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.65. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.31. The company had a trading volume of 104,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,721. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

