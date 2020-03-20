Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of CORR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring purchased 903 shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

