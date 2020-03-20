Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick Buys 1,475 Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,475 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $24,322.75.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

