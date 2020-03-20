Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $128,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

