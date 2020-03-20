CoTrader Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $356,204.81 and approximately $168.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.36 or 0.04324969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00068977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003652 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

