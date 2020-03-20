Counterparty Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $541.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00018472 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Zaif.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Counterparty

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,357 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

