Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 1,299 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00.

Shares of COUP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average is $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.