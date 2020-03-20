Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coupa Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $5.85 on Friday, reaching $148.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,190. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.96. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,034,685 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

