Coupa Software Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Coupa Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.96. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,034,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

