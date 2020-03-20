CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $52,622.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

