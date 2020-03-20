Cream (CRM) Market Cap Tops $20,345.63

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Cream has a total market cap of $20,345.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. During the last week, Cream has traded up 120.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.01165111 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00178855 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00089340 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

