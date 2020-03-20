CREDIT (CREDIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,345.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. CREDIT has a market cap of $73,127.18 and approximately $9,345.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00068652 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000095 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT's total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

