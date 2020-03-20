Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,426 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 270.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $208.31 and a one year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

