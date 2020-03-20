Credit Suisse AG Acquires 832,811 Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 201.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Israel Chemicals worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 592,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 128,899 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 163,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $17,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 285,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICL. TheStreet lowered Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

