Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,628,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTM opened at $719.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,045.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,080.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

