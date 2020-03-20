Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.02% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $140.28.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

