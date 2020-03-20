Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,187,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,738,000 after buying an additional 188,797 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 139,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,908,000 after buying an additional 87,859 shares during the period.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $38.24 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.