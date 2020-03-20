Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,060 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,316,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $30,763,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $32.61 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 14.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

