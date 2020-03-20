Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,534 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $70.49 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

