Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

In related news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

