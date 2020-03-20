Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 616.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.76% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.