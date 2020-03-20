Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

