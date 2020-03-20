Credit Suisse AG Has $5.42 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,261 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $2,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after buying an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.