Credit Suisse AG Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,085 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of RLJ opened at $4.67 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.02%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

