Credit Suisse AG Has $5.61 Million Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 402.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.66% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

