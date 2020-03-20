Credit Suisse AG Has $6.27 Million Stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,153 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Everbridge worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,373,000.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Everbridge stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

