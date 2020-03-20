Credit Suisse AG Has $6.33 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $172.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $167.49 and a 52-week high of $222.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.17.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

