Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Jabil worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $464,790.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,806.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,341 shares of company stock worth $2,494,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

