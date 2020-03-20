Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.83%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIC. Macquarie raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

