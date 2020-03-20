Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of AGCO worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,683,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AGCO by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

