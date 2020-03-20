Credit Suisse AG Invests $6.08 Million in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.01% of Steel Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $364.17 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

