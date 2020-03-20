Credit Suisse AG Invests $6.13 Million in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,368,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,736,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,378,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of XP stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.14.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

