Credit Suisse AG Invests $6.22 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 187,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

