Credit Suisse AG Purchases 169,339 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 179.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,339 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.46% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 284,071 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

