Credit Suisse AG Purchases 60,667 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Servicemaster Global worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 93,980 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,337,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

NYSE:SERV opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,462.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

