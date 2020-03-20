Credit Suisse AG Purchases 71,056 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,056 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

RPV stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.