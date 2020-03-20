Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $109.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.