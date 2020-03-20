Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.09% of SpartanNash worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 777.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. SpartanNash Co has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.